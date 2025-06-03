Hockey Association Vns to plant trees honouring sporting legends

: To inspire young athletes to achieve excellence in sports, the Hockey Association Varanasi will plant trees in the names of renowned sports figures at the Mini Sports Stadium in Parmanandpur on June 5, marking World Environment Day. the initiative aims to motivate young players by reminding them that success comes through hard work. (For representation only)

The trees will be dedicated to cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, world-famous footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and Olympian hockey player Lalit Upadhyay. Boards displaying their pictures and brief summaries of their achievements will be placed near the saplings.

Dr AK Singh, president of Hockey Varanasi, explained that planting these trees in the names of legendary players symbolises how athletes, like plants, can grow and flourish with care and dedication. He said the initiative aims to motivate young players by reminding them that success comes through hard work.

The boards will highlight not only the exceptional talents of these sports stars but also their role as inspirations for aspiring athletes. They will also highlight how sports contribute to social development, noting that nations with strong sports cultures often excel at the Olympic Games and progress more rapidly.

Varanasi Hockey secretary KB Rawat said, “This effort is to encourage our young players. Seeing the images of these great athletes beside the trees planted in their names will inspire children to practise with focus and dedication. Our aim is to help our players excel.” Rawat added that more than 300 boys and girls currently receive free training in hockey, handball, rugby, football, athletics, and swimming at the Parmanandpur mini stadium. Among them, 53 players have represented Uttar Pradesh at the national level, with 23 winning medals.