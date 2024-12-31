Holy Chhadi Yatra to reach Mahakumbh mela on Jan 1

Millions of devotees coming to take a holy dip at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh will also have the opportunity to witness the holy stick (Pavitra Chhadi). Hundreds of saints from the Shri Panch Dashnam Aavahan Akhara are bringing this holy stick from Haridwar to Prayagraj on January 1. The saints with the ‘Pavitra Chhadi’. (HT Photo)

The Chhadi Yatra, which began recently in Haridwar, is being led by Mahant Gopal Giri, also known as Dadaji Dhuni Wale, of the Aavahan Akhara. According to him, four Shri Mahants have been appointed by the Akhara to accompany the Yatra on this spiritual journey.

A group of sadhus from the Akhara is also traveling alongside the procession. It is scheduled to reach Prayagraj on January 1, where it will be warmly welcomed by saints, sages, and devotees at various locations.

This year marks 1,220 years since the beginning of this Chhadi Yatra. According to Shri Mahant Gopal Giri of the Aavahan Akhara, the journey began 1,220 years ago under the leadership of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

At that time, 550 sages and Shri Mahants of the Shri Shambhu Panch Dashnam Aavahan Naga Sanyasi Akhara initiated the Yatra to restore and renovate temples dedicated to Sanatan Dharma across India.

In 2025, the Aavahan Akhara will celebrate 1,478 years since its inception and participate in its 123rd Mahakumbh snan (ritual bath) at Prayagraj. The holy stick will also partake in the sacred bathing during this time. It will be on display for devotees at the Aavahan Akhara camp until February 27 for darshan.