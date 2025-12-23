A Home Guard constable posted in Madhubani district has been suspended after a video allegedly showing him carrying a bottle of liquor went viral on social media. Home Guard constable suspended after liquor video goes viral in Madhubani

The incident occurred in the Bisfi police station area, where the constable was seen travelling on a private motorcycle. In the viral video, a group of youths is seen checking his bag, from which a liquor bottle was allegedly recovered. The constable was also seen attempting to throw away the bottle after being confronted.

Taking serious note of the incident, Madhubani Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogendra Kumar ordered an immediate inquiry. “The video was verified and prima facie found to be authentic. The act amounts to a clear violation of the prohibition law and departmental discipline,” the SP said.

Following the inquiry, the accused Home Guard constable was placed under suspension. The SP also directed the registration of an FIR against him and ordered his immediate arrest. The accused was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. The Home Guard commandant has been formally informed to initiate proceedings for permanently blacklisting the constable.

Reiterating the department’s strict stance on prohibition, the SP said, “Madhubani police follows a zero-tolerance policy towards liquor prohibition. Whether a police personnel or a common citizen, violation of the law will not be tolerated. Such misconduct during government service is a serious offence.”

In an official communication issued on December 22, 2025, Madhubani police stated that after verification of the viral video, Bihar Home Guard (BHG) constable Sushil Kumar (No. 310442) was suspended and the process for his dismissal was initiated. The officer-in-charge of the concerned police station was instructed to lodge an FIR under relevant sections of law and ensure the prompt arrest of the accused.