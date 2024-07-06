Hoshiarpur youth caught with 106 gm heroin in Kalka

A 24-year-old youth hailing from Hoshiarpur was caught with 106 gm heroin in Kalka on Friday. Kalka police said the accused was identified as Prabhjot Singh, alias Prabh. (HT)

Police said the accused was identified as Prabhjot Singh, alias Prabh. He was driving a Hyundai Creta when police stopped him for checking near Zaika restaurant in Kalka. On searching his car and frisking him, police recovered 106 gm heroin and ₹1,730 in cash from a sling pouch tied around his waist.

The youth was apprehended, and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Kalka police station on Friday. Police are probing the source of the contraband.