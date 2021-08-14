Hospitalisations rise in Kerala amid Covid spike

Thiruvananthapuram As the Covid-19 graph continues to shoot up in Kerala for almost two months, pressure is visible on overworked health machinery and demand for beds and ventilators is on the rise, state health ministry data shows. But private and government hospitals are facing no shortage of oxygen.

According to the health ministry statistics, ICU occupancy of Covid-19 patients in private and government hospitals has gone up from 2,101 to 2,175 on Friday, but those on ventilator dropped from 800 to 780. Around 70% of the infected remain in home quarantine and those serious with co-morbid conditions are approaching hospitals. But increased home isolation invited more trouble, with many experts saying large families are turning transmission hubs in the state.

For the last one week, the average daily hospital admissions stand at 3,000, but 2,000 patients are getting discharged on an average, maintaining the active caseload steady, statistics show. As the state is resorting to targeted testing, many experts have asked it to do random testing and double the testing rate.

On Friday, 20,452 people tested positive and 16,856 turned negative, maintaining a near balance. When 1,42, 501 samples were tested, 20,452 turned positive with a test positivity rate of 14.35%. In the country, 40,120 Covid cases were reported on Friday with a TPR below 3%. But the state’s average TPR in last two weeks is above 12%. Like daily cases, the death rate is also going up. The state reported 114 fatalities On Friday, taking the death toll to 18,394

The government has tightened regulations after many experts warned that cases may go up after Onam festivities. Though the festive season has begun, it will peak with Thiru Onam on Aug 21. “Post-Onam surge can be expected in the state. Therefore, it is best to keep social bubble minimum this season,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, senior consultant and public health activist.

State health minister Veena George has also asked people to be more vigilant. “Though cases are on the rise, the situation is under control. There is no need to panic. Our effort is to vaccinate maximum people and the Centre was approached for more doses,” she said.

The state health ministry said 2,28,29,007 people were given vaccination till Thursday. Out of these, 1,58,70, 802 were given first dose and the rest got both doses. Of the total population, 45.5% were given first dose and 18.41% both the doses. Kerala is credited with a zero per cent vaccine wastage. The state has vaccinated 55% of its eligible population against the national average of 42%, according to the health ministry data.