Hry CM approves infra push to uplift Nuh

Nuh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on a visit to Nuh, on Friday, approved a series of welfare and infrastructure initiatives during the 31st meeting of the Mewat Development Board. The chief minister reaffirmed the state government's commitment to uplifting the region through educational incentives, infrastructure expansion and creation of jobs, officials said.

Pointing out the significant strides made under the Aspirational Districts Programme, Saini said, “Nuh has risen from the 108th to 20th position among India’s aspirational districts due to the coordinated efforts of both the Central and state governments.” He said that the region, once considered remote and underdeveloped, is now witnessing transformative growth in key sectors such as education, health, agriculture and infrastructure.

In an effort to boost academic excellence, Saini announced that under the Mukhyamantri Mewat Chhatar Pratibha Samman Yojana, general category students scoring above 90% in Classes 10 and 12 will be awarded ₹51,000, while SC students will receive ₹1,11,000. These scholarships, he said, would be part of a broader strategy to foster a better educational environment across Mewat.

During the meeting, Nuh deputy commissioner Vishram Meena submitted a development report to the CM. The gathering also saw participation from several key officials and political leaders from Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka, Sohna, and Hathin.

Key infrastructure announcements included the transfer of the Government Model Sanskriti School under the Mewat Development Authority, the construction of an Unani Medical College in Akera, and the pending launch of the Mewat Model College in Ferozepur Jhirka. A driving training and research institute in village Chhapera is expected to begin operations by October, while a museum dedicated to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati will be established to honour the region’s legacy.

Further approvals included the construction of a ₹13.5 crore sports complex and an auditorium in Nuh, setting up a Hunar Haat in Tauru for self-help group women, and the development of two new transit hostels for girls at Mewat Model School in Ferozepur Jhirka.

Libraries will also be established across the district to promote learning and skill development. A 200-seater library will be built in Nuh, while libraries with capacities ranging from 50 to 100 children will come up in Ferozepur Jhirka, Punhana, Tauru, and large villages with populations above 5,000. A Skill Innovation Centre will be launched in Nuh to train youth in vocational courses for self-employment, and a water harvesting project is also planned in the Aravalli belt to enhance rainwater conservation.

The chief minister also unveiled key components of the Mukhyamantri Mewat Chatravriti Yojana, which offers annual scholarships of ₹75,000 or 75% of tuition fees—whichever is lower—for students pursuing professional, technical, tourism, and paramedical courses. For MBBS students, the annual cap is ₹1.25 lakh, with the government covering 100% tuition if fees fall below the threshold.

To curb dropout rates, Class 11 and 12 students will also be supported through the Mukhyamantri Mewat Post Matric Scholarship Scheme. Additional aid will be provided for competitive exam preparation under the Mewat Utthan Yojana.

The meeting marked a pivotal moment in Nuh’s development roadmap, underscoring the government’s focus on inclusive growth, skill development, and educational empowerment in a district long considered one of the most backward in the country.