HSVP gives Country Club in Sector 56 on lease to private firm to operate

Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has given the HSVP Country Club and Health Club in Gurugram’s Sector 56 on lease to a private company to operate for a period of 15 years, HSVP officials said, adding that the contractor will have to pay ₹ 7.56 crore licence fee annually against the lease of 6.02 acres of land in Sector 56. The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Country Club located at Sector-54 near Rapid Metro Station in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

The Country Club building will be completed over a period of one year by the contractor. It will be spread over six acres and will have space for a restaurant, bar, swimming pool and space for hosting recreational activities, marriages and other events, they said.

A letter issued on November 20 by estate officer II, HSVP read, “The counter offer to the tune of ₹7.56 crore per annum + GST extra has been considered by the Pradhikaran. Accordingly, as per the decision of the competent authority it has been decided to issue this letter of award to you.”

According to HSVP, the contractor has been granted the licence for a period of 15 years for ₹7.56 crore per annum fees, which will be increased by 10 percent after every three years during the licence period.

The tender of the Country Club has been given after protracted negotiations as two companies had submitted bids in December 2022. It was only after the chief minister of Haryana approved the proposal to seek a counter offer from the bidder that this bidding process could be brought to closure, a senior HSVP official said. “The building of the Country Club will be constructed in one year and it will be operated for the next 15 years by the contractor,” he said.

The establishment of the HSVP Country Club in Sector 56 was announced by the state government in 2014 for the residents and the authority had given the contract to a private firm for ₹11.88 crore. But the project has remained mired in legal issues and is still incomplete. In 2023, the HSVP had planned to develop the 6 acres of land for housing and a plan was also approved for it but the idea was later scrapped.