HT Follow-Up: After escaping Pratapgarh hospital, rape accused boarded Samjhauta Express: Cops

The rape suspect, who was injured in a police encounter and had made a dramatic escape from a medical college hospital in Pratapgarh on the morning of December 24 while undergoing treatment, managed to board the Samjhauta Express travelling from Mumbai to Varanasi, the investigation has revealed. Search operations and raids were launched in Jaunpur and Varanasi on Friday, but the suspect remained at large. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Police said the accused reached the train after alighting from a bus in Sultanpur and then running to catch the moving train.

The accused, Javed alias Chand Babu, was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl in Udayadih Market, Patti. On the night of December 23, he was shot in the left leg during a police encounter and subsequently admitted to Pratapgarh Medical College Hospital for treatment. Despite being under the supervision of four police personnel the following morning, Javed reportedly walked out of his ward and escaped.

Police traced him through CCTV footage to Sultanpur, but by then, he had already fled. According to officials, after getting off the bus in Sultanpur, he sought assistance from a few local shops before heading to the railway station.

Eyewitnesses said the Samjhauta Express, bound for Varanasi from Mumbai, was already moving when Javed reached the platform. As three AC coaches passed, he reportedly timed his move and ran to board the train, a police officer said.

Search operations and raids were launched in Jaunpur and Varanasi on Friday, but the suspect remained at large.

SP Deepak Bhukar said that all efforts are underway to nab the accused.

The escape, despite Javed being under the supervision of a sub-inspector, two head constables, and a constable—all of whom have been suspended—has drawn widespread criticism on social media. Users questioned both police vigilance and the circumstances of the escape.

The incident occurred on December 20 in Udaidih Bazaar under Patti Kotwali police station. The girl had gone to the fields in the evening when she was allegedly assaulted. Her father lodged a complaint, and police registered a case under the POCSO Act.

Javed, a resident of Udaidih in Pratapgarh, initially remained absconding, while two accomplices were arrested on December 22 and sent to jail. Police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

On the night of December 23, a police team from Patti Kotwali, led by station house officer (SHO) Abhishek Singh Sirohi, traced Javed near Amapur Mode. Police said he fired at officers when they attempted to arrest him. Following the encounter, he was admitted to the hospital under police guard.

At the hospital, sub-inspector Keshav Prasad, head constable Vinod Singh, and constables Adarsh Yadav and Gulshan Kumar were assigned to guard him. Around 7 am on Wednesday, Javed reportedly walked out of his ward while limping and escaped. Two of the officers were asleep, while the others were resting nearby. SP Deepak Bhukar later suspended all four personnel.