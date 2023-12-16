close_game
News / Cities / Others / Human rights panel takes note of garbage on Mohali roads

Human rights panel takes note of garbage on Mohali roads

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 16, 2023 09:30 AM IST

Commission’s chairperson justice Sant Parkash and member justice Nirmaljit Kaur took note of HT’s news report “Indifferent GMADA sleeping on garbage mounds taking over roads”

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of garbage strewn on Mohali roads and sought a report from authorities by February 23.

Commission’s chairperson justice Sant Parkash and member justice Nirmaljit Kaur took note of HT’s news report “Indifferent GMADA sleeping on garbage mounds taking over roads”.

The news report highlighted how in the absence of a dumping site and resource management centres in the areas under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), garbage from such localities was pouring out onto roads, becoming not only an eyesore but also a major health hazard.

