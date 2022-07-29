Hyderabad minor gangrape case: Police file 600-page charge sheet
Hyderabad police on Thursday filed a 600-page charge sheet in the gangrape case of a 16-year-old girl reported two months ago.
The minor girl was allegedly gangraped by six persons including five juveniles, after abducting her from a high profile pub on May 28.
The Jubilee Hills police submitted the charge sheet, running into around 600 pages, in the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and the Nampally metropolitan court, separately, since five of the accused, being minors, are supposed to be tried by the juvenile court and the sixth one, Saduddin Malik (18), by the criminal court.
It was only on Tuesday that four of the five juveniles were granted bail by the JJ Board and were released, while the fifth juvenile obtained bail from the Telangana high court on Wednesday.
The Jubilee Hills police registered the first information report (FIR) on May 31, three days after the gangrape took place. In the FIR, police said the accused had forced the minor girl to get into his Mercedes Benz car at Amnesia and Insomnia Pub on May 28 evening and from there drove it up to the pastry shop, where she was shifted into a Toyota Innova in which they allegedly raped her.
The police booked cases against the accused in the rape incident under Sections 376-D (gang rape), 323 (causing injuries) and 376 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, besides under the POCSO Act.
Another case under the Information Technology Act was filed for circulating the pictures and video of the survivor while going in the car.
A senior police official, who refused to be quoted said the charge sheet was filed within 58 days of the registering the FIR. “We have recorded the statements of as many as 65 witnesses and incorporated the same in the chargesheet,” he said.
The police have also enclosed the forensic reports (FSL), and DNA test results collected from the accused and from the car used in the crime. The CDs of CCTV footage, mobile phone call data records, messages and photographs collected from the social media platforms were also included in the charge sheet.
