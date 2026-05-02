Hyderabad, A man who allegedly murdered a woman in December last year and absconded after concealing her body under the kitchen floor of his rented house was arrested, police said on Saturday. Hyderabad: Man arrested for killing woman, burying body under kitchen floor in rented house

The accused, a plumber , killed the woman, a labourer , and hid her body beneath the kitchen platform by constructing a brick cover before fleeing, a release from the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate said.

The case surfaced months later when the house owner noticed a foul smell, broke open the door, and discovered the decomposed body, which led to the identification and arrest of the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch Sridhar said.

According to the police, the accused, who was living alone after separating from his family, came into contact with the deceased during his visits to labour addas. The two became acquainted and frequently consumed alcohol together.

On December 15, 2025, they met at a labour adda and, after failing to secure work, consumed alcohol near a wine shop and later at the accused's residence.

During the drinking session, an altercation occurred in which the deceased allegedly insulted him by making derogatory remarks about his personal life. Bearing a grudge over repeated insults, he attacked her with a wooden stick, causing fatal head injuries that led to instantaneous death, police said.

He then tied the hands, legs, and neck of the deceased with a rope, concealed the body beneath the kitchen platform, constructed a brick structure to cover it, and absconded.

As the deceased had no close contact with her family, her absence went unnoticed, and no missing persons complaint was registered.

The offence came to light on April 17 this year, when the house owner, unable to contact the accused since December last year, broke open the house door and noticed a foul smell.

Upon removing the kitchen platform stone, a decomposed body with skeletal remains was found.

Based on technical analysis and credible information, the accused was traced and apprehended on May 1 at Jubilee Bus Stand, police added.

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