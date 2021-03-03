Hyderabad: 29-year-old woman techie stabbed by alleged stalker; condition stable

A 29-year-old woman software engineer was stabbed by an alleged stalker in Hydershahkote on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday night, the police said. Police have arrested the man and the woman’s condition is stable.

The accused, Salman Sharukh (29) from Haryana, is a hair stylist at a popular international brand salon. “The woman, who has been admitted to a private hospital at Langar Houz with stab injuries in the back and chest, is out of danger,” Madhapur deputy commissioner of Police M Venkateshwarlu said.

The woman, who works with a reputed software company in Gachibowli area, was acquainted with the man for over two years and they lived in the same colony.

“Her parents complained that Sharukh had been pressuring her to marry him. They said she had lodged a harassment complaint against him with the SHE Teams police last week. He must have held a grudge against her for that,” the police official said.

On Tuesday night, Sharukh allegedly scaled the compound wall of the woman’s house and sneaked into her room. He attacked her with a knife which he had brought along with him. She raised an alarm and her family, with the help of neighbours, apprehended him.

Narsingi police rushed to the spot and took the man into custody. “A case of attempt to murder has been registered and investigation is on,” the DCP said.