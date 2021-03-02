Two murders within 12 hours in Nallasopara near Mumbai
Nallasopara witnessed two murders within 12 hours on Sunday. In the first incident, a security guard was stabbed to death while in the second case, an autorockshaw driver was killed by a passenger.
Kailash Pathak, a 50-year-old security guard with a Vile Parle firm residing in Shankeshwar Nagar in Nallasopara (East), was murdered when he was leaving for work at around 4.30 am on Monday over a tiff regarding loud music.
Pathak, who visited his house on weekends, had a tiff over loud music being played by a disc jockey (DJ), who is his neighbour, and the DJ’s friends on Saturday. “It seems the accused knew the movement routine of Pathak that he would board the first Mumbai local for work,” said a Tulinj police officer.
The accused stabbed Pathak to death just 50 metres away from his flat. As it was early in the morning, there were no eyewitnesses. During inquiry, the police came to know from Pathak’s relatives about the fracas and arrested the accused for murder. “The arrested accused will be produced before the Vasai court on Tuesday. We are investigating further. The post mortem report is awaited,” he said.
In the second case, Kishan Shukla, 25, was stabbed to death by an unidentified passenger who stole Shukla’s mobile. The incident took place, when Shukla chased after the passenger, who stabbed him in the neck, killing him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tales of pandemic: Each day was a blur, says matron of BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tales of pandemic: Worked 5 days in a row, says 108 ambulance driver
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Informed at last minute, 3 Mumbai hospitals scrambled to get ready for vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands worth ₹21,076 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees slight dip in Covid cases with 6,000 new ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC vacates stay on GR restraining hike in school fees amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination phase 3: 1,982 get a shot at safety in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crowding, queues at all vaccine centres in Mumbai on first day of third phase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Builder murder case: Bombay HC rejects plea to transfer trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrigation scam in Maharashtra: HC strikes down nod to prosecute officer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MMRDA invites tenders for pedestrian bridge at BKC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Mercury crosses 35°C as summer sets in, warmer days ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai man held for rape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai local trains get system modelled on air traffic control
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auto, taxi fare hike in Mumbai: Drivers and passengers still confused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox