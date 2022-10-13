Home / Cities / Others / IAF’s Bareilly air show leaves spectators in awe

IAF’s Bareilly air show leaves spectators in awe

others
Published on Oct 13, 2022 10:35 PM IST

During the two-day campaign event, set to conclude on October 15, the air force put on a spectacular air show leaving the viewers dazzled.

An air formation with IAF aircraft flying at a distance of just 10 metres from one another left viewers dazzled (HT PHOTO)
An air formation with IAF aircraft flying at a distance of just 10 metres from one another left viewers dazzled (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

BAREILLY: As part of its 90th-anniversary celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) held the ‘Know Your Forces’ awareness campaign at Bareilly’s Air Force Station on Thursday.

During the two-day campaign event, set to conclude on October 15, the air force put on a spectacular air show leaving the viewers dazzled. The show included -- an air display by Surya Kiran, aerobatics demonstration team of the IAF; a low-level Sukhoi (twin-jet fighter plane) aerobatics display; and an air formation with IAF aircraft flying at a distance of just 10 metres from one another.

Meanwhile, an exhibition was also held as part of the campaign. It displayed fighter aircraft, helicopters, and other defence equipment. In particular, school and college students loved the exhibition. Besides students, the event was also attended by civil dignitaries, IAF and Army personnel and their families.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out