IAF’s Bareilly air show leaves spectators in awe

BAREILLY: As part of its 90th-anniversary celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) held the ‘Know Your Forces’ awareness campaign at Bareilly’s Air Force Station on Thursday.

During the two-day campaign event, set to conclude on October 15, the air force put on a spectacular air show leaving the viewers dazzled. The show included -- an air display by Surya Kiran, aerobatics demonstration team of the IAF; a low-level Sukhoi (twin-jet fighter plane) aerobatics display; and an air formation with IAF aircraft flying at a distance of just 10 metres from one another.

Meanwhile, an exhibition was also held as part of the campaign. It displayed fighter aircraft, helicopters, and other defence equipment. In particular, school and college students loved the exhibition. Besides students, the event was also attended by civil dignitaries, IAF and Army personnel and their families.