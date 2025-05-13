Identify land for new housing projects, clean drains before rains: Noida CEO

Noida: Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M on Monday directed the town planning department to prepare a redevelopment plan for old government housing projects and also asked the land department to identify plots for new group housing projects. He asked the department to take effective measures against the illegal construction that has so far happened in the city, officials aware of the matter said. The authority’s urban town planning department has been told to study the recent order of the Uttar Pradesh government that directed that affordable housing projects must be built in the city. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The directive follows a review meeting that was held on Monday.

The CEO helmed the review meeting with officials from all departments, including town planning, industry, institutional, land, water works, health and horticulture among others. In an hour-long meeting, the CEO directed the staff to take steps to clean all storm water drains to make sure that water-logging does not occur during the monsoon season.

“We have directed the water works and health departments to run a month-long drive-in order to de-silt drains so that citizens do not feel any inconvenience during the rainy season. The staff will ensure that all kinds of waste and mud is removed so that the rain water flows smoothly without causing waterlogging. We have also issued directions to other departments to take appropriate action in their respective areas,” said Lokesh M, CEO, Noida authority.

Noida authority officer on special duty Mahendra Prasad, additional CEO Satish Pal, officer on special duty Kranti Shekhar Singh, general manager for water works department RP Singh, general manager for health SP Singh and other officials attended the review meeting.

The authority has identified 12 areas including Dadri Road, Master Plan I route, Master Plan II route, Sector 18 commercial hub, Sector 125 internal roads, Phase 2 Samsung Road, Sector 59 roads, Sector 62 internal roads, Sector 104 commercial hub, Brahmputra commercial hub, Atta Commercial hub and Sector 57/58 roads points as “zero tolerance” zones, where ‘quick response teams’ will be formed for cleaning, de-silting and repairing of footpaths. Sanitation work on these stretches will be carried out on ‘war-footing’ before the monsoon arrives, said officials.

“These QRT will also make sure that trees are pruned properly, sanitation work is done carefully, Metro stations are clean, street lights are working properly, and footpaths among other public spaces remain clean. These teams will address water overflow issues and also provide quality drinking water to the public during summer season,” said Lokesh M.

The authority’s urban town planning department has been told to study the recent order of the Uttar Pradesh government that directed that affordable housing projects must be built in the city. Along with this, the department will also inspect the old government housing projects such as those in Sector 27 to figure out if these areas can be redeveloped.

Besides, the authority CEO has directed the town planning department to issue notices to owners of plots of 300 square metres or above to ensure they install rain water harvesting pits to conserve rain water, and bigger plots above 5,000 square metres must ensure proper treatment of solid waste at their premises according to rules.

If commercial activities are underway in group housing societies, then action must be taken, officials said.

The authority’s land department has been told to publish public notices in newspapers about illegal construction, and illegal housing projects appealing to the people that they should not invest or buy any property in these projects being built or already built in the notified area without approvals from any government body, said officials. The authority CEO directed the land department to file a police complaint against those involved in illegal construction.