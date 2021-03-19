Idols from temples across Uttarakhand to be given ritual bath in Mahakumbh

Apart from Shahi Snaan (royal bath) of Akhadas seers, a holy dip of idols of deities and religious signs of Char Dham and other shrines situated in Uttarakhand will be among the many major attractions of Mahakumbh 2021. Along with idols from shrines in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal-Kumaon division, some from neighbouring Himachal Pradesh will also be part of the holy dip in river Ganga.

On April 25, deities’ palanquins and religious signs of shrines will be brought to Haridwar for the sacred Ganga dip. The state government will be providing a budget for the event with more than five hundred such palanquins expected to arrive from the state as well as Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Ujjain.

In this regard, hoisting of the flag of Badrinath shrine and Lord Hanuman was done amidst the performance of religious rituals at Prem Nagar ashram on Thursday under the aegis of Shri Dev Bhumi Lok Sanskritik Virasat Shobhayatra Samiti.

Tourism and religious affairs cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj assured of bringing through cabinet inclusion and financial budget for the bath of the deities which will be a regular feature of the Mahakumbh calendar.

“Idols from these shrines will give more spiritual-religious aura to the ancient Mahakumbh. One can seek the blessings of Char Dham – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri - Dhari Devi, Jwalpa Devi, Naina Devi, Binsar Mahadev and numerous other shrines from both Kumaon and Garhwal. We want to develop deities’ palanquin baths on the lines of Kullu Dussehra in Himachal Pradesh. It will showcase and preserve our religious-spiritual-faith and local deities’ heritage. People will know about their significance which will boost religious tourism in the state,” said cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj.

Convener of the event, Mohan Singh Rawat ‘Gaonwasi’, pointed that way back in 2010 Mahakumbh, he had initiated having deities in the event which was successfully carried during the 2010 Ardh Kumbh. He said that the event has now got support from the state government.

Rawat added that the idols on palanquins will arrive at Triveni Ghat Rishikesh and Siddhbali temple Kotdwar on April 24 and will be taken to the sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri for Ganga dip on April 25 morning.