IG Range inspects security ahead of counting in U.P’s Karhal

Inspector general of police (Agra Range) Deepak Kumar reached Mainpuri and reviewed security arrangements made for counting day on Saturday when votes for Karhal by-election will be counted. IG, Agra Range, Deepak Kumar briefing officials involved in the counting process for Karhal by-election in Mainpuri on Friday. (HT Photo)

The IG met officials at Police Lines in Mainpuri and while talking to the media, later on Friday, affirmed that no one will be allowed to violate Election Commission guidelines laid for the counting process.

“Only those authorised and having valid passes will gain entry to the counting centre on Saturday. Specific gates are assigned for counting staff, representatives from political parties and media for the day. CCTV will keep an eye on proceedings and all steps required to ensure compliance of Election Commission guidelines will be followed,” he said.

“Our social media cell will be active and keep an eye on those spreading rumours on counting day and they will be strictly dealt with” the IG said.

Meanwhile, the Mainpuri district magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh has clarified that a complete ban will be enforced on bringing electronic gadgets, calculators at the counting centre on Saturday.

“The staff involved in counting will leave the premises only after completion of counting process and CCTV surveillance and videography will be used to keep an eye on the day’s proceedings,” stated Singh.

“Third randomisation will be undertaken at 6 am on Saturday and counting tables will be allocated to staff deployed. From 8 am, postal ballots will be counted to begin the counting,” Singh said.

Eyes are on Karhal by election in Mainpuri because Samajwadi Party candidate and nephew of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav faces tough challenge from his uncle-in-law Anujesh Pratap Singh, the BJP candidate.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had won Karhal assembly election in 2022 but vacated the seat to contest Lok sabha election from Kannauj and won, thus vacating the Karhal assembly seat leading to by-election.

Counting is also to take place in Aligarh for the Khair by-election on Saturday.