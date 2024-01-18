IIIT-A to provide tech teeth to Prayagraj police

The Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) will provide technological assistance to Prayagraj police, to enhance law-enforcement operations in the district. Police Commissioner, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma, at IIIT-A on Wednesday evening (HT Photo)

As part of an understanding reached between the Prayagraj police and the IIIT-A, the two have jointly identified areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analysis, internet of things, cyber security, crowd management etc, so that the policing system may be bettered, IIIT-A officials said.

Police commissioner, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma, led a posse of police officials to IIIT-A’s Jhalwa campus and addressed post-graduate students and research scholars on Wednesday evening, urging them to work to help the existing policing system.

Policing practices are constantly evolving to keep up with the complexities of modern society. The integration of technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), has played a crucial role in enhancing law-enforcement operations, he said.

The commissioner said that in today’s digital age, technology integration is becoming increasingly important in policing. It offers a wide range of benefits, including improved situational awareness, enhanced communication and collaboration, streamlined operations, and more efficient resource allocation.

By embracing technology, police departments can leverage the power of AI, data analytics, and other advanced tools to address emerging challenges and deliver better outcomes for both officers and the communities they serve.

“By harnessing the power of AI, law enforcement agencies can improve their decision-making processes, optimise resource allocation, and ultimately enhance public safety,” he said.

“The rapid access to information enhances the overall efficiency of law enforcement operations,” he said.

Director, IIIT-A, Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone, said that the institute was ready to extend support to law enforcement agencies, as and when their help was required.