IIT (BHU) chosen to set up CoE in green hydrogen

Uttar Pradesh has approved the establishment of a centre of excellence in Green Hydrogen jointly at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, under the Uttar Pradesh Green Hydrogen Policy–2024. The IIT-BHU campus in Varanasi (HT File Photo)

The approval has been formally granted by the Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) to promote research, technology development, capacity building, and industrial applications of green hydrogen in the state, said IIT-BHU publicity cell secretary Utkarsh Srivastava.

A key objective of this initiative is the proposed operation of a hydrogen-fuelled train between Varanasi and Gorakhpur, in collaboration with the ministry of railways.

The project will enable extensive testing of hydrogen storage, transportation, operational performance, and end-use applications. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) aims to introduce green hydrogen-powered buses on the same route, making the region a pioneer in clean mobility solutions.

Around 50% of the project infrastructure will be developed at MMMUT, Gorakhpur, strengthening the technological ecosystem in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

IIT-BHU director Prof Amit Patra said, “It is a matter of great pride that IIT (BHU) has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Centre of Excellence under the Uttar Pradesh Green Hydrogen Policy–2024. This initiative will open new horizons for clean energy, green mobility, and cutting-edge research across the state.

“The proposed hydrogen-fuelled train and bus operations between Varanasi and Gorakhpur will be a historic milestone in India’s energy transition journey. We are deeply grateful to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, UPNEDA, and the government of Uttar Pradesh for their confidence and support. IIT (BHU) is fully committed to advancing this mission with scientific rigour, innovation, and excellence.”

IIT (BHU) will serve as the lead institution, providing strategic direction, research leadership, and technical mentorship.The coordinator will be Dr Preetam Singh, associate professor, department of ceramic engineering.

Dr Singh explained that the Centre of Excellence will also establish a dedicated incubation centre to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in green hydrogen and clean energy technologies. Ten startups per year, and 50 startups in five years

will be incubated and supported through technical guidance, mentoring, and access to research infrastructure.

This initiative will help shape a strong startup ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh’s clean energy domain.