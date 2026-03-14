In an effort to promote interest in science and technology among students from project- affected families in BCCL areas, a team of experts from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad conducted an interactive STEM learning session at HS Bhulinagar school on Saturday, officials said. IIT (ISM) team conducts STEM outreach programme for PAP students in Dhanbad

The programme saw participation of 85 students from Classes IX and X, who were introduced to scientific principles through hands-on demonstrations and experiments conducted by faculty members of the institute.

The outreach activity was led by Prof Rashmi Singh, programme coordinator of the initiative from the Department of Management Studies and Industrial Engineering.

“An effort was made to create interest among the students during the visit by performing three different experiments, including Balloon Blow-Up Experiment, Candle Water Rising Experiment, and Turmeric as a Natural pH Indicator Experiment,” Singh said.

During the session, students learned about chemical reactions and everyday science through simple demonstrations such as the Balloon Blow-Up experiment, where carbon dioxide produced by the reaction of baking soda and vinegar inflates a balloon.

Prof Niladri Das, professor of the same department and co-coordinator of the project, said the programme seeks to build a scientific mindset among students.

“The comprehensive approach to arouse the interest of the students toward science, technology, engineering, and mathematics learning also aims to empower students with necessary tools to pursue further education and careers in these critical areas,” Das said.

The visit formed part of a collaborative initiative between IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) under the company’s CSR programme to promote STEM education among PAP students. Similar sessions will be organised in other schools in the coming days,