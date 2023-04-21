IIT Madras launches ‘Happiness’ website, holds wellness sessions for students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a happiness website and are also conducting wellness sessions to help students improve their emotional well-being.

V Kamakoti, the institute director, said this is being done to help students overcome their problems. (IIT Madras)

Three students have died by suicide at IIT Madras since February leading to widescale student protests demanding interventions.

“As we rebooted our campus after Covid, we are challenged with an unprecedented number of unfortunate events,” said Kamakoti.

“This coming year, our focus will be to bring more and more happiness and peace to our campus. In this direction, we have opened a website” -behappy@iitm.com. Happiness is a collective responsibility,” he said.

The director was speaking at IIT Madras’s 64th institute day for which their alumnus and founder, CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu was the chief guest.

Vembu, a Padma Shri awardee was appointed in an advisory role to the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) in February 2021.

A year before that, Forbes had named him the 59th richest man in the country.

“I don’t need any more money. So why am I still a businessman? Because our people need jobs,” Vembu said, encouraging students to build business so that India can employ its own people.

Meanwhile, IIT-M has also set up its first international campus in Tanzania for which classes will begin in October 2023, director Kamakoti said during the event.

