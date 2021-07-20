IIT Ropar designs device to enhance life of O2 cylinders

Rupnagar With availability of medical oxygen emerging as a major handicap for the country in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Rupnagar, have developed an Oxygen Rationing Device.

Named AMLEX, the device will increase the life of an average cylinder by almost three times. It supplies the required volume of oxygen to the patient during inhalation and trips when the patient exhales CO2, thereby saving on oxygen.

“AMLEX is a system developed specifically for oxygen cylinders. It synchronises the flow of Oxygen with inhalation and exhalation, said Ashish Sahani, assistant professor, department of biomedical engineering, IIT Ropar.

Director of the institute Rajeev Ahuja, added that the device was easy to use.