Home / Cities / Others / IIT-Kanpur student ‘stabbed’ by seniors over jumping music concert queue

IIT-Kanpur student ‘stabbed’ by seniors over jumping music concert queue

ByHaidar Naqvi
Mar 20, 2023 09:08 PM IST

The concert -- featuring famous Bollywood music director duo Salim-Sulaiman -- was held as part of annual cultural festival Antaragini.

KANPUR A student of the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur was allegedly stabbed by three of his seniors after an argument broke out between them over jumping the queue of students at a music concert on Sunday evening.

The victim student has accused three students in the FIR lodged with the Kalyanpur police. (HT Photo)
The victim student has accused three students in the FIR lodged with the Kalyanpur police. (HT Photo)

The concert -- featuring famous Bollywood music director duo Salim-Sulaiman -- was held as part of annual cultural festival Antaragini. The victim student Aman Meena has accused three students in the FIR lodged with the Kalyanpur police. Meena has said that he sustained a serious injury in his thumb during the attack.

Sharing further details, ACP Kalyanpur Vikas Pandey said that the FIR has been registered under section 324 of the IPC (causing injury) against three identified students -- Varun Dev, Adarsh, and Dinesh Ram. “Police have begun investigation into the incident. The institute has also been approached in this context,” said the senior cop.

Meena was part of the group that was assisting to maintain order during the concert. The three seniors were allegedly trying to force their way in and when Meena stopped them, they attacked him with a knife, according to the FIR.

When asked about the matter, IIT Kanpur officials said that one of the three accused was carrying a sugarcane and not the knife. The injury was caused as the complainant grabbed the cane and the others yanked it with force. The institute would fully cooperate with the probe, they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out