ILD Greens homebuyers hold protest, allege long delay in flat delivery

Gurugram: Homebuyers of the ILD Greens project in Sector 37-C gathered at the project site on Sunday and held a protest to highlight the fact that the developer took around 90% money from most of them and has not delivered their flats even after almost a decade.

The homebuyers, who were mainly from the tower two of the housing society, said that the project was launched in the year 2008 and the flats were to be delivered in 2012, but despite repeated pleas and complaints to the authorities, their flats are yet to be delivered.

The ILD Greens Flat Buyers Association, which carried out the protest, said that 245 flats in tower two are yet to be delivered and despite complaints to the authorities, nothing has materialised.

According to the homebuyers’ association, ILD Greens project comprised 720 flats out of which 475 units have either been delivered or nearing delivery, while the remaining 245 units are stuck despite the fact that buyers made almost of the 90% payment.

Manmohan Sharma, a homebuyer at ILD Greens, said that they have been forced to protest as none of the authorities have been able to prevail upon the developer to complete the flats and hand them over to them. “We had multiple hearings in the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-Rera) and also got a favourable verdict from the national consumer court, but still we have not been able to get our flats. More than 90% payment has been made by a majority of buyers and yet for the last 10 years, they have been waiting for their homes,” he said.

Rajan Soni, the president of the association, said that he along with other residents have been waiting for their flats since the last 10 years. “We have been forced to pay rent as well as EMIs as the project has remained stuck since 2012. We have approached H-Rera and despite several hearings, there has been no resolution of the problem,” he said.

An official of H-Rera said that the matter is under consideration of the authority and the developer has submitted a resolution plan, which is being examined.

ILD promoters, including the chairman, did not respond to repeated calls and messages seeking a response on the matter.

However, in the year 2020, the ILD chairman responding on the same matter after a protest by same set of homebuyers had said that a mitigation plan has been submitted at H-Rera and the residents’ welfare association (RWA) has requested to get the mitigation plan and company financials audited from an external agency.

“We have been able to work cohesively with the clients and have completed the work for tower six and seven and the occupancy certificate is to be applied within two weeks after getting certain clearances. As per the mitigation plan, tower two is to be subsequently completed,” the ILD chairman had said.