ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION: 2 weeks, 100 plus FIRs, Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit under lens for ‘donkey’ operators

In a major crackdown on illegal immigration rackets, the Pilibhit police have registered over 100 First Information Reports (FIRs) in the past 15 days, targeting fraudulent immigration agents, commonly referred to as “donkey operators.” Public hearing (Janasunwai) organised by Pilibhit police on February 24. (HT PHOTO)

These agents are accused of duping individuals with false promises of foreign visas, jobs and education opportunities, according to the police. So far, 20 people involved in the racket have been arrested and sent to jail, superintendent of police (SP) Avinash Pandey confirmed.

The FIRs have been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 318 (4) (cheating and dishonesty), 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 336 (3) (forgery), 340 (2) (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation).

This intensified action comes amid growing awareness of illegal immigration rackets and a surge in complaints from victims, many of whom were left stranded, deported, or defrauded of their life savings. The racket, which has international links, has also drawn attention due to its suspected connection with alleged Khalistani operatives.

A web of fraud and alleged terror links

The crackdown gained momentum after investigations into Khalistani terror networks revealed alleged links to illegal immigration. Following an encounter on December 23, 2024, with Khalistan Commando Force members, authorities uncovered the alleged involvement of Kulbir Singh Sidhu, a Babbar Khalsa International operative with a ₹10 lakh bounty. Sidhu had been running fraudulent immigration operations in the Pooranpur area, using fake documents such as mark sheets and passports to send people abroad, according to the police.

SP Avinash Pandey explained, “Cases of people being sent to foreign countries using forged documents surfaced during our investigation into the Khalistani terror network. This further exposed an extensive illegal immigration racket operating in the region.”

Victims speak out

The surge in FIRs followed a public hearing (Jansunwai) organised by the police on February 24 at the Pooranpur police station. More than 500 complaints were received from Pilibhit and neighbouring districts such as Lakhimpur Kheri and Shahjahanpur. Victims detailed harrowing accounts of being deceived by immigration agents, losing lakhs of rupees, and facing hardships abroad due to fake documents provided to them.

One such victim, Gurpreet Singh, filed a complaint against Global Gateway Immigration operators Malkit Singh and Himanshu Pandey. Gurpreet alleged that after paying ₹35 lakh for a UK study visa in 2022, he was sent there on forged documents. When his tuition fees remained unpaid, he was forced to work as a labourer. Later, the operators sent him to the U.S. via the illegal “donkey route” (a term referring to dangerous and unauthorised migration paths). Gurpreet was detained by the U.S. Army due to his fake documents and deported back to India earlier this month. When he demanded his money back, the agents reportedly threatened to kill him. Gurpreet Singh is the youngest of three brothers, with one sibling, Gurjeet Singh, serving in the Indian Army.

Another victim, Santosh Singh, alleged that he paid ₹11 lakh to Jupiter IELTS Center operators Malkit Singh and Kulwant Singh to send his son to England. However, the agents used fake mark sheets to file the visa application and later refused to return the money.

Similarly, Anuj Kumar from Pindra village reported that he and his friend Ranveer Singh were duped into paying ₹6 lakh for work visas in Malaysia. After being sent abroad, they were left jobless, locked in a room and had their passports seized by associates of the agents.

The modus operandi

The investigation revealed that the accused operated through IELTS (International English Language Testing System) coaching centres, fake document creation, and promises of illegal entry into foreign countries. Many victims were lured with promises of settling in the U.S. or UK after initially traveling to European countries like France, Poland, and Austria.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Dahiya noted, “Some accused were running IELTS coaching centres and were involved in producing fake documents, including mark sheets and bank statements. Others facilitated illegal entry into foreign countries via dangerous routes.”

Police also uncovered unaccounted money transfers allegedly linked to these illegal activities. Further investigations are under way to trace the financial trail and assess the assets of the arrested individuals.

A growing concern

According to police officials, most complaints involve victims who were duped into paying large sums for visas to the US, UK, and Europe. The accused often avoided sending clients to Canada, citing stricter immigration policies, and instead encouraged them to opt for European countries with promises of eventual relocation to the U.S. or UK for additional fees.

ASP Dahiya highlighted the role of recent deportations in raising awareness, stating, “The increased number of FIRs reflects growing public awareness about fraudulent immigration agents, as well as our efforts to address these cases.”

The way forward

The Pilibhit police continue to investigate the racket, focusing on tracing the money trail, identifying international connections, and bringing more offenders to justice. According to a senior police official, the crackdown serves as a reminder to potential migrants to verify the authenticity of immigration agencies and avoid falling prey to fraudulent promises of a better future abroad.