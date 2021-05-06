Illegal mining charges: Jammu mineral officer seeks FIR against BJP leader Randhawa

The police here have taken cognisance of a complaint filed by Ankur Sachdeva, district mineral officer of the geology and mining department, against former BJP legislator and Jammu Stone Crushers’ Association president Vikram Randhawa, said a senior police officer on Wednesday.

The complaint was filed by Sachdeva following Randhawa’s allegations against the former, besides Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Jammu divisional commissioner Raghav Langer, SSP Chandan Kohli, of aiding illegal mining in Tawi riverbed.

Through the complaint, the mineral officer has sought an FIR against Randhawa, who in his recent presser had used unparliamentary language and threatened to “kill the former before committing self-immolation”.

Sachdeva has also sought a personal security officer citing threat to his life and his family members.

“It is requested to please provide PSO as my life is in danger and they may try to attack me and my family members for taking action against illegal mining,” read Sachdeva’s complaint.

“We have taken cognizance of the complaint but in such cases no FIR is registered. We register it in our logbook and present it before the court,” said the SSP.

The J&K administration had on Tuesday constituted a four-member panel to look into the illegal mining allegations.

In an order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, commissioner secretary to government, sanction was accorded to the constitution of a committee, comprising four officials for in-depth examination of alleged illegal mining activities/operations of stone crusher units in and around Tawi river in violation of the high court directions.