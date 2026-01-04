Illegal mining: GB Nagar imposes ₹17 lakh penalty, seizes 33 vehicles

GREATER NOIDA: A crackdown on illegal mining and transportation of minor minerals in Gautam Budh Nagar over the past month has led to the seizure of 33 vehicles and the imposition of penalties of over ₹17 lakh, officials said on Saturday. The enforcement drive was carried out across multiple pockets of the district (HT)

According to officials, the enforcement drive was carried out across multiple pockets of the district, including Jewar, Dadri, Dankaur and Kasna.

District officials said that in December 2025, 33 vehicles were seized at local police stations for alleged illegal transport of minor minerals, and penalties totalling ₹12.39 lakh were imposed during the month.

Officials added that the drive has been intensified following instructions from the district administration to tighten monitoring of mining activities, particularly in ecologically sensitive and river-adjacent areas.

District mining officer Utkarsh Tripathi said: “On January 2, a joint inspection was conducted at a mining lease site in Raipur Khadar village of Dadri tehsil after reports of irregularities surfaced. The inspection team comprising revenue and mining officials, including the deputy collector and the district mining officer, carried out a site inspection and evidence of illegal mining was found within the river stream.”

“Signs of unauthorised extraction were detected in the river channel at the leased site. A penalty of ₹5 lakh has been imposed as per norms, and action has been initiated to lodge an FIR,” he added.

District officials said enforcement would continue in the coming weeks, with a focus on preventing illegal transportation routes and repeat violations. “The intent is to ensure strict compliance with mining norms and deter unauthorised activities through sustained action,” officials said.

Illegal mining has been a recurring concern in parts of Gautam Budh Nagar, particularly along riverbeds and peri-urban stretches, with environmental activists repeatedly flagging its impact on groundwater levels and local ecosystems. Officials said coordination between the revenue, mining and police departments is being strengthened to improve surveillance and enforcement.