Imam killed in blast at Bihar mosque

PATNA

A powerful explosion ripped through a madrassa (seminary) in Banka district of Bihar on Tuesday morning, killing an Imam (religious teacher) and bringing down the building, besides damaging other houses in the locality.

The madrassa, in Navtolia locality under Town police station area of Banka district, is attached to a mosque, which was intact after the blast.

The madrassa, which had close to 200 students, was shut when lockdown came into force on May 5.

The deceased Imam, who was staying there, was identified as Mohammad Abdul Sattar Mobin, a resident of Madhupur in Jharkhand.

“The compound’s front portion comprises a madrassa. It was locked from outside. There is a pathway inside which leads to the mosque, the gates of which were found open. The explosion has caused extensive damage to the seminary building,” Banka’s superintendent of police Arvind Kumar Gupta told PTI.

“Not a single man, including the Imam of the mosque, could be traced when a police party reached the spot,” he said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the injured Imam’s aides tried to take him outside the state for treatment on a car, but he died soon, following which they abandoned the body in the car and fled.

Police said his body was recovered just outside Navtolia locality.

After the blast, most of the male residents are said to have left the locality. An eyewitnesses, Bibi Rukhsana, said the explosion was so powerful that people staying one kilometre away could hear the sound.

Women in the area said the seminary had become a meeting place for miscreants over the last few weeks.

Deputy inspector general (Bhagalpur range) Sujeet Kumar said a team of forensic experts and a dog squad were on the spot.

Shresthan Kumar, assistant director of the Forensic Sciences Laboratory at Bhagalpur, told media persons that samples were being sent for further analysis but preliminary probe suggested gunpowder or explosives.

Sources in the Bihar Police headquarters said terror angle was also being probed.