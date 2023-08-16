From Rooftop to Table: Lucknow man beats price surge with abundant ‘tomato garden’ harvest

LUCKNOW In the midst of skyrocketing tomato prices, a 60-year-old man from Lucknow has achieved an impressive feat by cultivating 200-250 kg of tomatoes on his rooftop and balcony. When tomato prices surged to ₹200 per kg last month, he ingeniously relied on preserved tomato paste from his refrigerator for his culinary needs. My gardening venture serves as an illustration of organic farming within confined spaces. (HT Photo)

Vinod Kumar Pandey, a resident of Gomti Nagar and a private sector worker, has dedicated the past three decades to nurturing tomato plants. Pandey not only provides for his family’s needs but also preserves surplus tomatoes as paste, sharing the abundance with relatives, friends, and neighbours.

“I embraced rooftop gardening as a leisure pursuit, wholeheartedly supported by my family. They tend to the plants and ensure their well-being when I’m away from the city on work,” said Pandey, a fervent gardening enthusiast.

“My gardening venture serves as an illustration of organic farming within confined spaces. I utilise cow dung and kitchen waste to nurture the plants. Beyond tomatoes, I also cultivate various other vegetables such as brinjal, bottle gourd, ladyfinger, and more. My reliance on market-bought vegetables is limited to a few items like potatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and chilies,” he added with a smile.

“When tomatoes were selling at ₹200 per kg, numerous individuals would reach out to me, enquiring about surplus tomatoes. Tomato cultivation occurs between November and January, and its shelf life is limited. Consequently, I process the harvest into paste, preserving and distributing the surplus,” he elaborated.

Despite space constraints, Pandey transformed his balcony and rooftop into a compact tomato garden. Regular visits from a gardener ensured the plants’ well-being. Pandey meticulously tended to nearly 50 to 60 tomato plants throughout their growth cycle. His diligent efforts yielded fruitful results, amassing an impressive tomato harvest of 250 kg. He even generously shared his tomato bounty with his neighbours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON