In a first, PRSU to start PhD at its 5 colleges from this year

For the first time, PhD courses would also be offered by five affiliated colleges of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University besides the varsity’s own main campus from this year. This time the varsity has undertaken admissions to 534 seats of PhD in 24 subjects, said university officials.

The university administration had released the list of research centres and research supervisors. This includes three research centres allowed to undertake doctoral research including the university’s main campus in Prayagraj as well as one each in Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Fatehpur districts, said Avinash Kumar Srivastava, PRSU’s public relations officer and a senior faculty member of the philosophy department of the university.

Following the development, now PhD courses would be offered by the state university’s main campus, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna PG College in Naini and Kulbashkar Ashram PG College in Prayagraj district. Likewise, Swami Karpatri Ji Maharaj Government PG College of Pratapgarh, Dr BR Ambedkar PG College of Fatehpur, Bhavans Mehta Mahavidyalaya, Bharwari of Kaushambi too have been allowed to offer PhD courses in select subjects, he shared.

Following the admissions undertaken through a combined PhD entrance exam, presently the predoctoral courses of the selected scholars are underway at the main campus of the varsity, he added.

This time admissions against 534 seats in 24 subjects have been undertaken through the entrance exam held on May 2. A total of 1,887 candidates had appeared in the entrance examination out of which a total of 828 candidates were declared successful for the interview round.

A total of 1,196 candidates including 368 JRF had appeared in the interviews. This time 368 JRF candidates have qualified for admission in PhD courses of the varsity.

Among these, doctoral research work will be done on varsity’s main campus in 11 subjects which are Hindi literature, Sanskrit, Ancient History, Philosophy, Geography, Sociology, Social Work, Commerce, Economics, Political Science and Defense Studies.

At the same time, doctoral research will be done in the subjects of agricultural economics, horticulture, agricultural extension, soil science and plant breeding in Kulbhaskar Ashram PG College. In Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna PG College, Naini, doctoral research will be done in the subjects of English, medieval history, zoology, botany, chemistry and physics.

PhD research in English would take place at Swami Karpatri Ji Maharaj Government PG College of Pratapgarh while doctoral research in Zoology would take place at Dr BR Ambedkar PG College of Fatehpur.

