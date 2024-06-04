In Gujarat, Congress leads in Patan Lok Sabha seat

Ahmedabad: Congress’ Chandanji Thakor is the only candidate currently leading in Gujarat’s one Lok Sabha seat, Patan, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asserted its dominance for the 25 seats in Gujarat, according to the latest trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI). (Representative Photo)

As of 10:30am, ECI data shows the BJP leading in 24 constituencies.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Thakor has garnered 137,539 votes, leading by 18,956 votes over his nearest rival, BJP’s Bharatsinh Dabhi.

The Patan constituency comprises four Vidhan Sabha seats – Radhanpur, Chanasma, Patan, and Sidhpur. Voting in Patan took place during the third phase of the election on May 7, with a voter turnout of 58.56%.

In the 2019 elections, Dabhi, the sitting MP of Patan, won a substantial victory with a margin of 193,879 votes over Congress’ Jagdish Thakor.

Of the total 26 seats in Gujarat, the BJP has already secured the Surat seat after its candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared the winner unanimously in April, following the withdrawal of several other candidates.