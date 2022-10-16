In Lucknow’s Labour Colony, 51 out of 60 sanitation workers found missing from duty

LUCKNOW: As many as 51 out of 60 sanitation workers were found absent from duty during a surprise inspection conducted by Lucknow’s municipal commissioner in the city’s Labour Colony ward on Sunday. Subsequently, the commissioner directed Dr SK Rawat, the city’s health officer, to serve a show cause notice to the area supervisor, who will have to explain the absence of these many sanitation workers.

The development comes in the wake of Lucknow slipping five spots in the latest Swachh Survekshan (cleanliness survey) index. The city was ranked 17th among 45 cities with a population of over a million people.

Speaking on the state of affairs, Sayyed Hussain Reshu, leader of the opposition in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, said, “Sanitation workers are not found on the ground but agencies regularly claim their salary money. Private agencies are benefitting at the cost of the city’s cleanliness. I request the municipal commissioner to push for a CBI inquiry. This could be a scam running into crores.”

He added, “Lucknow’s administration spends a hefty amount on sanitation but it doesn’t reflect in our ranking. Trash piles can be sighted at several points in the city. The collection and transportation of solid waste are also not up to the mark. The divisional commissioner has already pointed out these shortcomings. Now, it’s time for the concerned officials to smell the coffee and take necessary action.”

Meanwhile, additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “An explanation has been sought from the concerned supervisor over the absence of sanitation workers. If we don’t get a satisfactory response, strict action will be taken in the matter. We have a zero-tolerance policy for corruption.”