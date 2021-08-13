In this Punjab village, villagers block access to drug peddlers’ street

Moga In the by-lanes of the Moga village of Chuhar Chak, it is the residents who have taken upon themselves to eradicate the drug menace. Claiming that the police and the civic administration have failed to act on their repeated complaints, residents have cordoned off the main road that leads to a street, where drugs are bought and sold.

Villagers claim that of 30-odd houses in this street, seven are in the business of drug peddling. It has been eight days since they cordoned off the thoroughfare.

The issue has assumed such grave proportions here that Kamaljeet Kaur, 40, a mother of two teenaged sons, wants the police to arrest them. The sons have already sold all household items to finance their addiction and have now taken to selling wheat.

“The administration and police are not doing their duty. I am requesting the police to arrest my both sons in any case. This is the only solution to stop their addiction,” she said, adding that this was the story of the majority of households.

Villagers have identified 17 persons who are allegedly selling drugs; they claimed to have handed over the list to police, but no action has resulted.

Gurdarshan Singh, 73, a retired sub-inspector from CRPF, said, “Over the past two years, the illegal practice of drug peddling has only gotten worse. Now, we have decided to take action on our own.”

Another village resident, Resham Singh, 45, said, “Last year, I found that my son had started taking drugs and he was buying them from our neighbours. I had to shift him to Daroli Bhai village with my relatives. I am not allowing him to visit his own village. Now, we have cordoned off the road and are not allowing anyone to buy drugs.”

Mandeep Kaur, 57, said, “I live on the street and drug peddlers and addicts used to cram it with their vehicles. I, along with dozens of women, went to the local police station to seek help, but nothing happened. We will end the menace on our own.”

Sarpanch Charanjeet Kaur said, “We want to eradicate drug menace from the village. Over the past two years, 12 people have died around the infamous street.”

Moga SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said, “There is no such list of names of drug peddlers or houses on record with my office. I have asked SP (D) to work on villagers’ allegations. Truth will prevail.”