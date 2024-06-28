India - Bangladesh Test in September: Will the Green(ing of the) Park be complete in time?

International cricket is set to return after three years to one of the oldest Test centres in the country, the Green Park of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), when the stadium hosts a Test match between India and Bangladesh on September 27. Broken seats at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur (HT Photo)

But as things stand, questions are being asked about the pathetic state the stadium is in. Cricket experts said the outfield is in a pathetic state with wild overgrown grass.

In addition, many spectator stands need repair, and the entire stadium requires major cleaning and maintenance.

These challenges persist despite a drastic reduction in seating capacity, which plummeted from 45,000 to just 15,000 spectators, when fresh constructions took place.

The UPCA took the stadium on a 30-year lease from the state government in 2015. The memorandum of understanding clearly outlines that the UPCA is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the ground and stands. For this reason, the UPCA has an office at Green Park, managed by a director of the association.

The last time significant work was done at the stadium was last year when the association held the Uttar Pradesh Premier League (UPPL).

According to those following UPCA affairs and cricket in Kanpur, no significant work has been done on the main pitches for months. The behaviour of the pitches earlier this year, particularly in February, during Ranji Trophy matches, sparked a controversy. The ground has become uneven in several areas, exacerbated by the heatwave from March to June, which has caused considerable damage.

“Normally, pitches are prepared months in advance of any Test match. However, here, even the sprinklers on the ground are malfunctioning,” noted an expert.

“In the last session of Ranji matches, the unpredictable nature and bounce of the pitch drew public ire, notably criticised by former Test player and selector Gopal Sharma,” added another.

Given the current state of affairs – internal bickering, lobbying and a power tussle – the UPCA will need to work tirelessly day and night to possibly restore the ground and prepare the pitches in time for the India-Bangladesh match.

Green tid-bits

The first Test match was played at Green Park in 1952. It has hosted 22 Test matches, 14 One Day Internationals (ODIs), one T20 match, and three matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The last international match held at this venue was between India and New Zealand in 2021.

The ground has witnessed some of cricket’s finest moments, such as Mohd Azharuddin’s remarkable feat of scoring a third consecutive century and Sachin Tendulkar’s explosive innings of 100 runs off 89 balls against Australia in 1998. In ODIs, Rohit Sharma has struck two centuries here, and Shreyas Iyer made a spectacular debut in Kanpur with a brilliant hundred.

In its illustrious history, Green Park also holds the distinction of hosting Sir Garfield Sobers, who became the first to score a century on this ground, back in 1958. It wasn’t until three years later that Polly Umrigar became the first Indian to crack a ton here.