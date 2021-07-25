India lodges strong protest with Pak over drone activities in Jammu region

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday lodged a strong protest with its counterparts, Pakistan Rangers, over drone activities in Jammu region at a sector commander- level meeting between the two border guarding forces.

The sector commander level meet, first after renewed truce deal of February 24 this year between the two directors general of military operations (DGMOs), was held at Suchetgarh along the international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu district.

“Today, on the request of Pakistan Rangers, a sector commander level meeting was held between Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers on International Border in Suchetgarh area,” said a BSF spokesperson.

The BSF delegation was led by Surjit Singh, DIG, Border Security Force while the Pakistan Rangers delegation was led by Brig Murad Hussain, sector commander Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector.

“During the meeting, commanders of both the border guarding forces, discussed various issues and BSF delegation lodged a strong protest over Pakistan’s drone activities, terrorist activities from across the border, digging of tunnels by Pakistan and other issues related to border management,” said the spokesperson.

It may be stated that on June 27, two drones dropped explosives on IAF station that left two personnel injured. Since then, there has been no let-up in drones hovering over defence installations in Jammu region.

On Friday, police shot down a 5kg IED laden hexacopter in Kanachak area along the border in Akhnoor sector.

“It was decided to re-energise instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve the operational matters,” said the spokesperson. The meeting was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and both side agreed for expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier DG level talks and committed to each other to maintain peace and harmony at international border, he added.