India ready to host 2036 Olympics: Padma Shri Dipa Karmakar

Padma Shri Dipa Karmakar, who made history at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games as the first Indian gymnast to finish fourth, on Friday said that India’s golden era in sports is about to begin, and the nation is ready to host the 2036 Olympics. Noted gymnast Dipa Karmakar presenting certificates to sportspersons at Khel Mahakumbh in the Mela area of Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT)

Speaking at Khel Mahakumbh Samvad Sangam, Karmakar emphasised the need to rely more on Indian coaches.

“The basic training of an athlete is done by an Indian coach. An athlete should be open to all possible support, but foundational training must be conducted by someone who understands their body and temperament over a long period. Indian coaches today are well-equipped and have the expertise to train athletes for medal-winning performances at the 2036 Olympic Games,” she said.

The second day of Khel Mahakumbh began with enthusiasm and fervor near the Sangam area in Prayagraj, as athletes from across the nation showcased their skills in Kabaddi and Aainball. The atmosphere was electric, with young, dynamic players displaying zeal and determination, inspiring an excited audience.

Organised by Kreeda Bharati and TYC, Khel Mahakumbh is a sporting festival taking place from February 6 to 13, 2025, at Sector 10 of the Mela Area. Celebrating traditional Indian sports, the event fosters a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among athletes from across the country.

Friday’s competitions saw intense participation, with over 200 Kabaddi and Aainball players from Gujarat captivating the audience with their skillful and strategic gameplay.

Adding to the motivation, noted gymnast Dipa Karmakar graced the occasion alongside her coach, Dronacharya Awardee Bishweshwar Nandi.

She was joined by dignitaries, including Awnish Kumar Singh (State President, Kreeda Bharati UP, MLC), Angad Singh (Vice President, Kreeda Bharati UP, MLC), and Rajat Aditya Dixit (Regional Head, North UP).

The event also featured insightful discussions among experts, who recognised the exceptional talent and determination of young athletes. They deliberated on strategies to further inspire and support these future stars of Indian sports.