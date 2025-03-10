Menu Explore
Indian skimmers to find safe haven at Sangam after record-breaking Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 10, 2025 05:44 AM IST

At the start of the fair, more than 150 pairs of Indian skimmers arrived, a species known to lay eggs between December and early March.

Following the historic arrival of over 66 crore devotees at the Mahakumbh Mela, preparations are now underway to welcome a rare sight—Indian skimmer chicks—on the banks of Sangam.

An Indian skimmer with her chick
An Indian skimmer with her chick

At the start of the fair, more than 150 pairs of Indian skimmers arrived, a species known to lay eggs between December and early March. Now, as their eggs hatch, conservation efforts have been intensified. To safeguard the newborn chicks from wild animals and poachers, a large number of watchers have been deployed, and the wildlife team remains on high alert, officials said.

In addition to the skimmers, over 90 species of native and migratory birds have flocked to the Sangam banks. The influx of bird enthusiasts from around the world to witness these species even led to the organization of a special bird festival during the Mahakumbh.

A sanctuary for Indian skimmers

According to DFO-Prayagraj Arvind Kumar Yadav, the Indian skimmers have seamlessly blended into the natural landscape of Sangam despite the presence of millions of devotees. “To protect their eggs from wild animals, these birds bury them in the sand. Several measures have been implemented to ensure their safety and boost eco-tourism,” he said.

A dedicated team of watchers is working around the clock to safeguard the rare eggs and young skimmers from potential threats. Meanwhile, wildlife officials are actively monitoring the area, conducting bird censuses, and ensuring continuous patrolling to protect the birds and their nesting grounds.

