Indian women’s softball team to debut at XIX Asiad
MEERUT
The Indian women’s softball team is all set to make its debut at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 through a wildcard entry.
Speaking about the development, Softball Association of India’s (SBAI) first elected woman president Neetal Narang said that the international body, Softball Asia, considered and approved the Indian women team’s entry during the Softball Asia executive committee meeting held in February, this year.
She said that 17 women will go as part of the softball team to the XIX Asiad. “We have selected 27 girls from across the country on the basis of their performances and 17 of them would be finalised to form the group,” she said.
Softball emergence is from the USA and it is similar to baseball, but with a heavier ball, lighter bat and comparatively smaller outfield to play. Its popularity is growing in India with more than 80 softball clubs already operational.
Though the association has existed since 1967, softball could not attract youngsters as per expectations. As a result, softball was dropped from the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) curriculum in 2018 due to low participation of softball players for the diploma course.
Extending support to softball, Sandip Pradhan, director-general, SAI, reinstated softball in its curriculum.
Expressing her gratitude, Narang said that “continued support of the sports ministry, softball will definitely get its due recognition.”
Softball was part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and will now feature in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Delighted over the Indian women team’s first participation in the Asian Games, Narang said, “The entry of the women’s team into the Asian Games, is indeed a milestone for softball in India. The Hangzhou Games will be an opportunity to encourage and groom our women players as all major international events include a women’s category. Performing at the Asian Games is our first step and comes with a huge responsibility as we aspire to be a strong team ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.”
“The Softball Association of India is confident that more such exposure will help players reach greater heights and we look forward to having continued support from the sports ministry, Indian Olympic Association and SAI,” she said.
The Indian team’s participation in the 19th Asian Games has already been approved by the Indian Olympic Association of India.
“It is a matter of serious concern that there are negligible women coaches for softball. We will focus on emphasising and grooming players for the future. A total of 11 states enrolled 43 participants of which 15 are women in the recently concluded six-week coaching programme,” she said.
