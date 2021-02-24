IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / India’s cycle4change challenge: PCMC makes 25-city shortlist; final 11 to win Rs1 crore each
HT Image
HT Image
others

India’s cycle4change challenge: PCMC makes 25-city shortlist; final 11 to win Rs1 crore each

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad twin cities are mong 25 cities chosen for the India cycle4change challenge
READ FULL STORY
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:05 PM IST

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad twin cities are mong 25 cities chosen for the India cycle4change challenge.

India cycle4change challenge is an endeavour by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, under the Smart Cities Mission, which aims to create cycling infrastructure and awareness regarding use of the cycle as transport.

The 25 cities will be shortlisted to 11, all of which will receive Rs1 crore each, and guidance from national and international experts, for scaling the existing cycling infrastructure.

“We had a discussion with cycling groups on how we can improve the cycling tracks in the city and on that basis, we submitted our report,” said Vijay Bhojane, joint city engineer, PCMC.

The 25 cities were chosen from 107 entries. Theother three cities from Maharashtra are Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad.

“We have decided a few routes and are planning what facilities will be added. We are expecting to get selected for the final round,” added Bhojane.

Pune city did not send its entry for the challenge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

NHAI, Pune traffic police seal illegal entry, exit points on highway near accident-prone Navale bridge

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:40 PM IST
PUNE In a bid to bring down the number of accidents and put in place precautionary measures, the Pune traffic police along with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is reviewing and sealing the illegal entry and exit points, referred to colloquially by police as “punctures”, on the highway going towards the service road near the Navale bridge chowk on Katraj – Dehu road bypass
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune ranked 79th in country for air pollution in 2020-21 by CSE

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:17 PM IST
PUNE Pune is among 16 cities from central and western India that have shown a stable trend in air pollution this winter, as compared to previous years, according to analysis of real-time data carried out by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

India’s cycle4change challenge: PCMC makes 25-city shortlist; final 11 to win Rs1 crore each

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:05 PM IST
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad twin cities are mong 25 cities chosen for the India cycle4change challenge
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Scrutinise progress on development works before clearing bills: PMC commissioner

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:56 PM IST
PUNE The civic body chief has issued an order to scrutinise progress on development works undertaken during the pandemic last year before clearing bills of contractors
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

RTE admission process to begin in “matter of days”, says the man in charge

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:38 PM IST
PUNE After a delay of almost three weeks, the admission process for the Right to Education (RTE) process yes to begin, as of Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SPPU’s research centre likely to be set up at AIT, Pune

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:09 PM IST
PUNE The Savitraibai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has expressed intension to set up a research centre at the Army Institute of Technology (AIT), Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
others

Sevapuri in PM’s seat being developed as India’s first model block

By Sudhir Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Niti Aayog selected Sevapuri block in the beginning of 2020 to turn it into a model ideal block by ensuring 100% implementation of Central and state government developmental and social welfare schemes in all of its 87 village panchayats
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sutradhara’s tales: A handsome Vishnu statue amongst the ruins reveals Pune’s tryst with the “Golden Age”

By Saili K Palande-Datar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:54 PM IST
PUNE The study of cultural history is based on nature and scope of evidence, either in textual, material or oral form
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Bihar: Man found dead hours after his arrest for murdering his infant daughter

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:57 AM IST
The man was arrested after his wife, who also accused him of domestic violence, lodged a complaint saying he allegedly killed their daughter in an inebriated condition
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Rathod made his public appearance at Pohradevi temple, an important place of worship for the Banjara community, in Washim district. (HT)
Sanjay Rathod made his public appearance at Pohradevi temple, an important place of worship for the Banjara community, in Washim district. (HT)
others

Shiv Sena minister named in suicide case puts up show of strength, irks Maharashtra govt

By Faisal Malik and Pradip Maitra
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Rathod is in controversy after a few audio tapes that went viral following a TikTok star’s suicide. BJP alleged that Rathod was in a relationship with the woman and is responsible for her death
READ FULL STORY
Close
Staff of district education office elementary without masks in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Staff of district education office elementary without masks in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
others

Ludhiana edu dept officials don’t practise what they preach, flout mask norms

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:23 AM IST
DEO (elementary) says strict action will be taken against staff members if found violating the norms
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to BMC, of the 11,205 beds in hospitals dedicated to Covid treatment, only 3,329 beds were occupied on February 21. (HT File)
According to BMC, of the 11,205 beds in hospitals dedicated to Covid treatment, only 3,329 beds were occupied on February 21. (HT File)
others

Covid care centres reactivated in all wards in Mumbai

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:23 AM IST
BMC has 336 CCC-1 facilities with a total bed capacity of 46,712. On February 21, 400 of these were occupied
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 1.5 million students appear for the HSC (Class 12) exam, while over 1.7 million students write their SSC exams (Class 10) from the state every year. (HT File)
Around 1.5 million students appear for the HSC (Class 12) exam, while over 1.7 million students write their SSC exams (Class 10) from the state every year. (HT File)
others

Class 10, 12 exams to be held offline: Maharashtra board

By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The board’s chairperson Dinkar Patil said that the exact guidelines with respect to the exams will be declared at a later date
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Sinh Dudhbhate, public relations officer, MSEDCL (Kalyan), said there was a technical error in the case.
Vijay Sinh Dudhbhate, public relations officer, MSEDCL (Kalyan), said there was a technical error in the case.
others

Maharashtra power firm suspends clerk after teacher gets 80-crore power bill

By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Palghar Pratibha Naik, a commerce professor of a Nallasopara college was shocked to know that she had received power bill of 80 crore for consuming 107,785075 units
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal secretary of the local bodies department, AK Sinha with officials in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Principal secretary of the local bodies department, AK Sinha with officials in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
others

Decks cleared for shifting dairy units out of Ludhiana city limits

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:16 AM IST
A high-powered committee formed for shifting the dairy units out of the city limits had proposed the name of Gorsian Kadar Baksh village for setting up a dairy complex.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac