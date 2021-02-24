India’s cycle4change challenge: PCMC makes 25-city shortlist; final 11 to win Rs1 crore each
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad twin cities are mong 25 cities chosen for the India cycle4change challenge.
India cycle4change challenge is an endeavour by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, under the Smart Cities Mission, which aims to create cycling infrastructure and awareness regarding use of the cycle as transport.
The 25 cities will be shortlisted to 11, all of which will receive Rs1 crore each, and guidance from national and international experts, for scaling the existing cycling infrastructure.
“We had a discussion with cycling groups on how we can improve the cycling tracks in the city and on that basis, we submitted our report,” said Vijay Bhojane, joint city engineer, PCMC.
The 25 cities were chosen from 107 entries. Theother three cities from Maharashtra are Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad.
“We have decided a few routes and are planning what facilities will be added. We are expecting to get selected for the final round,” added Bhojane.
Pune city did not send its entry for the challenge.
