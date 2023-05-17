Home / Cities / Others / Accused in multiple robbery cases, ATM Baba held from Bihar

Accused in multiple robbery cases, ATM Baba held from Bihar

ByHT Correspondent
May 17, 2023 08:58 PM IST

According to police, ATM Baba, along with his aides, damaged an ATM on the Sultanpur highway under Sushant Golf city police station limits in Lucknow and decamped with ₹11 lakh in cash.

LUCKNOW The infamous gang leader of ATM burglars, Sudhir Mishra, was arrested by the Lucknow police unit from Bihar’s Chhapra district on Tuesday. The 38-year-old accused, who has earned the title of ‘ATM Baba’ in the criminal world, had been escaping the clutches of law for several months.

ATM Baba has 11 cases lodged against him in different police stations. (HT Photo)
ATM Baba has 11 cases lodged against him in different police stations. (HT Photo)

According to police, ATM Baba, along with his aides, damaged an ATM on the Sultanpur highway under Sushant Golf city police station limits in Lucknow and decamped with 11 lakh in cash. The incident took place in April.

The press note shared by U.P. Police following his arrest describes ATM Baba as a history sheeter with as many as 11 cases lodged against him in different police stations in Bihar and one in Lucknow. Mishra is currently in police remand.

Earlier, on April 24, four of his gang members -- Niraj Mishra (35), Raj Tiwari (28), Pankaj Pandey (35), and Kumar Bhaskar Ojha (35) -- were sent to jail. They all are residents of Chhapra district.

Earlier, during police questioning, the four accused had revealed that they are members of an ‘international gang’. They added that Sudhir Mishra, the leader of the gang, performs inspection prior to the robbery. “Mishra starts with the reconnaissance and usually targets ATMs on highways with no guards. He then sprays the CCTV camera to black them out and cut the alarm’s connection before damaging the ATM,” JCP Crime, Nilabja Choudhary, had said earlier in a press conference.

An SBI ATM situated at Sultanpur road was looted on April 3. In this case, an FIR was lodged at Sushant Golf city police station by Mohammad Salman, an advisor to Hitachi Payment service private limited, on April 5. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR under various sections of IPC was lodged and five police teams were formed to nab the perpetrators.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow gang leader sudhir mishra + 1 more
lucknow gang leader sudhir mishra
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out