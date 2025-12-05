Search
In-laws flee, leaving daughter-in-law’s body in ambulance in Fatehpur

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 03:28 am IST

The deceased’s father-in-law arrived at the hospital at around four in the evening, completed the paperwork, had the body deposited in the postmortem house, and left.

The daughter-in-law of Mahendra Pratap Singh, former chief of Vijayipur block in Fatehpur district, Komal, also known as Rashmi, 23, died under suspicious circumstances on Thursday morning.

For representation only
For representation only

As per reports, Komal, a resident of Sadwapar village in Kaushambi district, was married to Aditya Pratap Singh, son of Mahendra Pratap Singh, on November 2. The deceased’s father, Dharmendra Singh, said he received a call on Thursday morning around 7 am that his daughter Komal had hanged herself. Her in-laws were taking her to Fatehpur Hospital.

Dharmendra Singh, along with relatives, arrived at the hospital. However, when they did not find Komal there, they called and were told to come to another location.

A short while later, they were told to come to SRN Hospital, Prayagraj. Upon arrival, Komal’s body was found lying in an ambulance in front of the police station. The in-laws provided the ambulance number but fled before the maternal family could arrive, abandoning the body.

The deceased’s father-in-law, Mahendra Pratap Singh’s brother-in-law, arrived at the hospital at around four in the evening, completed the paperwork, had the body deposited in the postmortem house, and left. Dharmendra Singh has accused his daughter’s in-laws of dowry harassment and murder. Meanwhile, Khaga Kotwali in-charge Ramesh Patel said that based on the complaint from the deceased’s family, a named FIR has been registered against her father-in-law, her mother-in-law Pushpa, her sister-in-law Anjali, and husband Aditya Pratap Singh.

HTC

News / Cities / Other Cities / In-laws flee, leaving daughter-in-law’s body in ambulance in Fatehpur
