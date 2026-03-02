The district administration has rolled out an intensive security plan to ensure peaceful and harmonious celebrations during Holi, with elaborate arrangements across all subdivisions, officials said. Intensive security cover in place for Holi in Dhanbad

A special control room will function from March 3 at 2 pm until March 5 at 6 am to monitor the situation round-the-clock and respond swiftly to any emergencies. Senior magistrates and police officers have been assigned overall supervision, while dedicated teams will remain stationed at the control room.

According to a press release issued by the Dhanbad District Administration, the district has been divided into seven zones — Katras, Dhanbad, Chirkunda, Topchanchi, Jharia, Govindpur and Tundi — with zonal magistrates and police officers deployed in each area. Magistrates will also be stationed at all police stations and outposts to ensure close coordination and prompt action wherever required.

The press release further stated that continuous mobile patrolling has been planned in sensitive locations, supported by quick response teams. Senior administrative and police officials will remain on active field duty to oversee law and order arrangements.

Authorities have also announced a complete ban on the sale of liquor during the notified period. All liquor shops, bars and restaurants serving alcohol will remain closed. Strict action will be taken against illegal brewing, storage or sale.

In addition, a dedicated social media monitoring cell will keep a close watch on online platforms to prevent the spread of misleading or objectionable content that could disturb communal harmony. Officials have warned of strict legal action against anyone attempting to disrupt peace.

Healthcare facilities have been placed on alert, with emergency medical teams and ambulances on standby to handle any contingencies.

Officials expressed confidence that, with coordinated efforts and public cooperation, Holi celebrations in the district will be conducted in a safe and orderly manner.