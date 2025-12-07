International auto-lifter gang busted in Bahraich, 3 held

The Rupaidiha police have arrested three members of an international motorcycle theft gang operating along the Indo-Nepal border. A total of 16 stolen motorcycles have been recovered from their possession, said police on Saturday. A total of 16 stolen motorcycles have been recovered from their possession, said police on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP-rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari said SHO Rupaideha Ramesh Rawat and his team were conducting routine checks at the Pachpakadi intersection on suspicious individuals and vehicles on Friday night. During the inspection, police signaled two motorcycles carrying three youths to stop. When asked for vehicle papers, the trio failed to provide any documents.

The suspects were identified as Javed Halwai, Qamruddin Shahi and Suhail. During questioning, they admitted that the two motorcycles they were riding had been stolen. The police took them into custody and, after an in-depth interrogation, the trio revealed that they had hidden 14 additional stolen motorcycles in the Chakia forest. A police team was dispatched to the spot, where all 14 bikes were successfully recovered.

ASP Tiwari confirmed that the arrested accused are part of a notorious cross-border vehicle theft racket. Javed and Kamruddin are residents of Nepal while Suhail hails from Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the gang used to steal motorcycles from Indian territory, smuggle them into Nepal for sale, and also bring stolen vehicles from Nepal to sell in India. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other members of the network.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 317(2), 317(4), 318(4), 338, 336(3), and 340(2) of the BNS based on the recovery and confessions. All three accused have been produced before the court from where they were sent to jail.