International Buyer Seller Meet focusing on AI for agricultural growth inaugurated in Agra

A two-day International Buyer Seller Meet and Exhibition focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) in improving farm yield was inaugurated on Saturday in Agra. Forty buyers from ten different nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Greece, Nepal, and Bahrain, are attending the ongoing two-day meet. The two-day International Buyer Seller Meet and Exhibition has been inaugurated on Saturday (HT Photo)

The event, organised in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, was inaugurated by Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) Manoj Kumar Singh. Agra division commissioner Ritu Maheshwari and district magistrate Agra, Bhanu Chandra Goswami, were also present.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Minister for horticulture in the state cabinet, Dinesh Pratap Singh, and agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi are set to attend the meet on Sunday, marking the closing day. A significant announcement was made regarding the establishment of the International Potato Centre in Agra.

“Uttar Pradesh has agriculture at the epicentre of its economy, with farming covering 75% of the state’s land, compared to the national average of 55%. Globally, farming is carried out on only 10% of the available land,” said APC Manoj Singh.

“Irrigation facilities are available for 21% of the land in Uttar Pradesh, while the national average is 55%, with 86% irrigated land. Uttar Pradesh leads in potato production and contributes 35% to the total wheat grown in India,” stated Singh, highlighting that experienced farmers often surpass expert scientists in farming knowledge.

Singh visited the exhibition organised at the venue in Agra, which is awaiting the establishment of the International Potato Center. The Agra, Aligarh, Kannauj, Farukkhabad belt is a major potato-producing region expected to benefit from the center, as assured by officials attending the meet.

Discussions on the use of artificial intelligence in enhancing farm produce are also a part of the event. The agenda also includes a meeting on Digital Agriculture and Export Promotion Council, with an emphasis on water conservation through the Uttar Pradesh Micro Irrigation Programme, in collaboration with the World Resource Group.