Sikkim governor launches Int’l Divyang Film Festival, hails positive impact of films

VARANASI Sikkim governor Laxman Acharya underlined the profound influence of films on our emotions and expressed his belief that the International Divyang Film Festival (IDFF) held in Kashi will contribute to a constructive transformation in society’s perception of Divyang individuals. Governor Acharya conveyed these sentiments during the inaugural ceremony of the IDFF on Saturday. This marked the festival’s debut in Kashi. Kashi Hosts Inaugural International Divyang Film Festival, Governor Laxman Acharya Commends Event (HT Photo)

“... Films directly affect our emotions. Through this International Divyang Film Festival in Kashi, there will undoubtedly be a positive shift in people’s attitudes toward Divyang individuals,” Acharya asserted. He highlighted that the Prime Minister has launched several social initiatives aimed at the well-being of Divyangs.

Acharya emphasised that it’s every individual’s responsibility within society to ensure that disabled individuals can avail the benefits of these social welfare programs. The Jan Vikas Samiti, Special Able Foundation, and Brotherhood Foundation came together to organise this significant event.

Acharya commended the organisers of the International Divyang Film Festival for their excellent coordination. He also participated in the screening of the festival’s first film as the chief guest. During the proceedings, Prof. Mangala Kapoor, presiding over the program, noted the remarkable shift in societal attitudes towards the disabled over the past 50 years. She highlighted that contemporary attitudes have become more inclusive and positive.

Dr. Uttam Ojha, a Divyang advocate, likened working for the welfare of Divyangjan to an act of worshiping God.

Various dignitaries attended the event, including District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, Kashi Region BJP President Dilip Singh Patel, BJP District President and MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, industrialist and social worker Keshav Jalan, and Deputy Director of Disabled Welfare Rajesh Mishra.

The BLW cinema hall was packed throughout the film festival, reflecting great enthusiasm among the disabled audience. Divyang individuals started arriving at the cinema hall early in the morning, creating a festive atmosphere on the premises. The event was concluded by renowned singer Padma Shri Soma Ghosh from Mumbai, adding a melodious note to the conclusion of the International Divyang Film Festival.

