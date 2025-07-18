IPFT will contest TTAADC elections in 2026, will do better: Noatia

AGARTALA: The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, will contest the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls to be held in 2026, a senior party functionary said. (Facebook/Noatiasukla)

The IPFT didn’t win a single seat in the 2021 TTAADC polls, where royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma’s TIPRA Motha party won 18 of the 28 seats. The BJP won nine seats, and an independent candidate won one seat.

“The TTAADC poll will be held next year. Our party has upgraded comparing to the previous as those left the party to join different other parties, have returned.We are hopeful that our results will be better in the coming poll compared to the previous one”, Tripura minister and IPFT leader Sukla Charan Noatia told reporters.

The party has been in alliance with the BJP since 2018.

The IPFT was formed in 1997 but merged with the Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti to form the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) in 2002. In 2009, a section broke away from INPT to revive the IPFT under the leadership of NC Debbarma to press for the establishment of Tipraland.

The IPFT and the BJP teamed up ahead of the 2018 assembly elections.

Noatia said the party will continue to follow the ideology of the party’s former supremo late NC Debbarma.