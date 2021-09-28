IPL: Madhubani barber wins 1 crore in fantasy contest

A barber from Madhubani has won the prize money of ₹1 crore in a virtual game called Dream11 during an IPL match held on Sunday.

Contestants of Dream11 need to create a virtual team of 11 players from the two teams that would face each other in the live match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Depending on the runs scored, boundaries hit and wickets taken by the players during that particular match, the virtual team owner gets points.

Winner Ashok Thakur runs a salon at Nanaur Chouk under the Andhratharhi block of Madhubani district.

During the Kolkata Knight Riders-Chennai Super Kings match on Sunday, Ashok formed a Dream11 team by investing ₹49. His team got the highest points at the end of the match. He was able to surpass over million contestants to emerge as the winner of the contest. This is the highest prize money that a contestant can win in Dream11.

“I got a message and phone call about my win from authorities soon after the match between KKR and CSK got over on Sunday. I never thought I would be lucky enough to win the mega prize,” said Thakur.

After seeing promotional videos on television about winning prizes in IPL tournaments by creating a Dream11 team on the mobile app, Ashok had earlier made many futile attempts to win prizes at the fantasy sports platform.

Nanaur panchayat mukhiya’s husband Baidyanath Ram said, “The news has spread across the area. Though I have not met him since he won the prize, many people showed me information about his success on their mobile phones,” he added.

Ashok wants to first repay the debt and then build a house for the family from the money he has won.

According to him, the money would be credited into his account in the next two days. After the tax deductions, Ashok will get ₹70 lakh.