Isro-SPPU’s Space Technology Cell invites research proposals
PUNE In a bid to encourage young minds to take up various space-related research projects, the Space Technology Cell of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now appealed for new research proposals under its SPPU- Isro joint research programme for 2021-22.
All proposals must be submitted before March 31. Financial support is going to be provided by ISRO for research given the project’s relevance to Isro’s present and future programmes.
“Research proposals related to launch vehicle technology, satellite technology, ground-based systems and space sciences are supported. Proposals may be made by the faculty of SPPU and its affiliated colleges or recognised research centres. Participation of Isro’s scientists, right from the stage of formulating the proposals, is found to help in successful completion of the projects. It is, therefore, necessary to interact with Isro’s scientists before submission,” said M C Uttam, director of the Isro–SPPU space technology cell located inside the university campus.
“Proposals jointly prepared with the participation of Isro scientists will be given preference. Process for final selection of the proposals involves evaluation at two-three stages and also interaction with the prospective investigators. As a first step, research proposals received in response to this invitation will be scrutinised by a preliminary evaluation committee (PEC), and shortlisted proposals will be called in for a detailed presentation,” he added.
Isro focused
A list of topics of interest to Isro is available in the ISRO website under the link – www.isro.gov.in/research-and-academia-interface/submission-of-research-proposal
