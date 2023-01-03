IT dept raids house & factories of Saharanpur BSP MP

MEERUT At least five teams of the income tax department conducted raids at the residence and factories of Haji Fazlur Rehman, BSP MP from Saharanpur, on Tuesday.

IT sleuths arrived at the residence and meat factory of the MP along with ITBP personnel around 11 am on Tuesday. Subsequently, they created a perimeter around the house and the meat factory in the Gagalheri area of the district. Neither the family members nor the staff of the MP was allowed to either go out of or enter the residence and factory premises during the raid.

Sources said that raids were conducted at the MP’s other residence and meat factories in Delhi and Punjab as well. Reacting to the raid, the BSP has accused the ruling BJP of political vendetta. “BJP’s actions against opposition leaders are beyond our understanding. The Modi government is targeting us all,” said Imran Masood, BSP’s western U.P. and Uttarakhand conveyor. Masood recently jumped the ship from Congress to BSP.

Meanwhile, the presence of heavy gorges and a fleet of vehicles triggered panic in the area and a large crowd gathered outside the residence and the factory of the BSP MP under the lens. People dispersed only after they were told that it was a regular proceeding of the IT department.