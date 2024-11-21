Jackal attack: Three-month-old succumbs to injuries

A three-month-old infant died after being attacked by a jackal in Manjhanpur area of Kaushambi district on Wednesday night. The child’s mother was working in the fields when the wild animal attacked him. For representation only (HT File Photo)

On Wednesday evening, Puja, a resident of Paali Uparhar village in Manjhanpur area, and another woman had gone to harvest the crop of a farmer. Puja placed her three-month-old child in a basket and was busy working in the fields. In the meanwhile, a jackal took away the child and mauled him.

Puja and other women rushed to the spot on hearing the cries of the child. Other labourers chased away the jackal and rescued the child. However, he was seriously injured in the attack by the wild animal. The child was taken to the nearby hospital, but the doctors referred him to SRN Hospital. The family took the child to SRN hospital, but he died on the way.

Lawyer injured in attack, dies during treatment

The lawyer who was assaulted and injured after an altercation over a petty issue in Salori area, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. The lawyer, Akhilesh Shukla, was attacked on Sunday night under Shivkuti police station of the city. He was taken to hospital from where his kin shifted him to a private hospital in Lucknow.

Two persons named in the FIR were arrested while some other assailants are still at large.

Construction of a road is underway in the Salori area. On Sunday night, the assistant of the contractor was supervising the work when he had an altercation with Shukla over some issue. The clerk left after an argument but soon returned with his aides in three vehicles. The assailants thrashed Shukla with sticks and rods and left him unconscious on the road.

Two of the assailants, including one Nikhil, were arrested by police on Wednesday. They were attacked by a group of people dressed as lawyers while they were taken to the court.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Shukla died during the treatment. The markets and shops in the area got closed after Shukla’s death. Police officials said the post-mortem examination of the body was being carried out in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the District Bar Association, Allahabad, has expressed grief over the death of lawyer Akhilesh Shukla. General secretary of District Bar Association Allahabad Dinesh Chandra Pandey said lawyers will refrain from judicial work on Friday and will hold a condolence meeting. Pandey urged lawyers to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, markets in Salori Bazar closed down following the death of the lawyer. DCP city Abhishek Bharti said that force had been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.